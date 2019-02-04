Duck Commander Phil Robertson previewed his new book on Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, along with a message on making America great again.

“Trump wants to make American great again and I’m all for it and I’m behind him,” Robertson assured listeners. He then laid out his own message: “I’m trying to get people to see that America is never going to be great again until they become at least godly again, that’s my point.”

Robertson’s new book is The Theft of America’s Soul: Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country. Marlow explained that chapters of the book focus on debunking lies and myths with a focus on God. Robertson shared with listeners some of his story of faith as a product of the 60s sexual revolution and rebellion against God to seeing the error of his ways at 28-years-old.

The first lie Robertson debunks in the new book is the claim “God is dead.” Robertson pointed radio listeners to biblical text here paraphrased saying there will be terrible times in the last days, that “people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love.”

“Listen, we kill our own children,” he went on. “Now they’re debating on when exactly are we going to kill them, during the gestation period or maybe when their head is out of the womb or their entire bodies out of the …” He cited 2 Timothy 3 warning of times with lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.

Robertson pointed to the new crop of elected officials. “When the electorate goes depraved, what they do is they elect the depraved and the depraved begin to put forth policies on you where they kill your own child while they’re out of the womb,” he said.

He spoke of the new late-term abortion law in New York and the state Senate that cheered like they were at a ball game when they passed it. “They are championing the slaughter of their offspring,” said Robertson. “When a nation does that it doesn’t last much longer.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook