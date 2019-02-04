Seventy percent of Republican voters want President Donald J. Trump to discuss his plan to combat illegal immigration during the State of the Union, according to a survey released on Monday.

Morning Consult/Politico released a poll on Monday that found that 70 percent of GOP voters said it was “very important” for Trump to focus on reducing illegal immigration during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans voters also wanted Trump to focus on fighting terrorism and leading the country.

Most Republican voters want Trump to focus on immigration

Sixty-four percent of Republicans want Trump to focus on improving America’s immigration system, and 63 percent want the president to talk about building the wall.

In comparison, Democrats focused on health care and poverty in America. Sixty-eight percent of Democrat voters said that they want Trump to focus on improving the country’s health care system, 66 percent said that they want Trump to discuss how to reduce poverty, and 65 percent want Trump to focus on how to reduce gun violence.

Overall, 61 percent of voters want Trump to discuss how to improve America’s health care system, 60 percent want Trump to talk about jobs and the economy, and 58 percent want to Trump to discuss how he can lead the country.

The Morning Consult poll will mirror much of Trump’s expected talking points during his address to Congress. President Trump will reportedly discuss how to tackle illegal immigration, which includes a $5.7 billion funding request to build a wall along America’s southern border.

Trump has requested that Congress fund his border wall; however, Congress has yet to come up with a solution that would pass through both chambers of the legislative branch. The president has threatened to use his constitutional powers to declare a national emergency and build the wall.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), one of Congress’s foremost experts on immigration, told Breitbart News that Trump “ought to declare a national emergency” to build the wall and save American lives.

Trump will also reportedly discuss health care, and his proposal might serve as an effective counter to Democrats’ call to enact a single-payer, government-run “Medicare for All” healthcare system.

Fox News’s channel’s Steve Hilton told Breitbart News Tonight this past week that Republicans must offer a “universal free-market healthcare” proposal to combat Medicare for All.