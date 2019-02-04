Utah Republican Pushing ‘Common Sense’ Gun Confiscation Bill

Utah State Rep. Steve Handy (R-Davis County) is pushing red flag legislation that will allow courts to order the confiscation of firearms from certain gun owners.

KJZZ reports that Handy’s legislation is House Bill 209. It would allow the confiscation of firearms from individuals who have made “a recent threat of violence” or who have been deemed to be “dangerous.” Other factors can also result in confiscation.

Handy faced pushback on the legislation during a recent Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Mountain American Expo. He responded to the pushback by pointing out that he owns guns and has a carry permit, yet he thinks there needs to be a “conversation” about confiscation.

Handy also described the legislation as “common sense” and suggested confiscation will increase safety.

California has a red flag law, but it did not prevent 12 innocents from being killed in the November 7, 2018, Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. Florida has a red flag law, but it did not prevent the three innocents from being killed in the August 26, 2018, Jacksonville landing attack.

Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety is pushing confiscatory gun laws for every state.

