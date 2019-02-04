The White House criticized a leak of President Donald Trump’s private schedules on Sunday.

“What a disgraceful breach of trust to leak schedules,” Madeleine Westerhout, director of Oval Office Operations, wrote on Twitter. “What these don’t show are the hundreds of calls and meetings Donald Trump takes every day.”

The schedules were published Sunday by Axios, which highlighted the amount of flexible “Executive Time” allotted to the president every day.

“This President is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history,” Westerhout continued on Twitter.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump’s executive time, noting that the president frequently used it for phone calls with his staff and congressional leaders in Washington, DC.

“The President is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long,” she said in a statement. “It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him”: