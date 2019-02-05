70-Year-Old Woman Opens Fire, Foils Alleged Home Invasion

A 70-year-old woman in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, foiled an alleged home invasion by opening fire early Monday morning.

WVNS-TV reports that the incident occurred around 3 am, when 34-year-old Jesse Blake allegedly tried to break into a home through two different windows. A 70-year-old woman in the home responded by shooting Blake with a .22 Magnum rifle.

Pocahonta County Sheriff’s deputies found Blake lying in the yard when they arrived.

Deputies investigate a home invasion near Droop Mountain https://t.co/ix6yWaD32a — WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) February 4, 2019

Fox 28 reports that Blake was taken to a hospital for treatment, but no information on his condition was released.

