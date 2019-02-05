CT Democrat Introduces 50 Percent Tax on Ammunition

Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-13th) is pushing a 50 percent tax on ammunition purchases in her state.

Gilchrest is willing to exempt police and military personnel from the impost, but homeowners worried about defending their lives and those of their families get no such break.

In fact, Gilchrest questions how much ammunition a homeowner needs to carry out a viable defense. She tweeted: “I’m hearing push back about the need to protect one’s home… but how much ammunition does someone really need to do that?”

Gilchrest equated taxes on ammunition with taxes on cigarettes, claiming both are examples of a “public health measure”:

I’ve introduced HB 5700, a 50% tax increase on ammunition. It doesn’t apply to military or law enforcement. I’m hearing push back about the need to protect one's home… but how much ammunition does someone really need to do that? #gunsense #enough pic.twitter.com/NZjkWBrpjC — Jillian Gilchrest (@Jilchrest) February 4, 2019

Gilchrest did not mention that a tax on ammunition makes self-defense cosh prohibitive for poorer Americans.

She readily admits that under her plan, a $10 box of ammunition would cost $15, but she does not connect the dots to understand that most ammo is far higher than $10 to begin with. So the price increase resulting her from her proposed tax would, in many cases, be much greater than $5.

