President Donald Trump celebrated historic low unemployment numbers during his state of the Union address on Tuesday, but Congressional Democrats did not stand and applaud.

Cameras showed Democrats remaining in their seats after Trump highlighted that fact, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“African-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded,” Trump said.

American Urban Radio Network’s April Ryan also noted the Democrats’ behavior on Twitter.

Dems definitely did not stand on the black and brown unemployment rate numbers @realDonaldTrump announced — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 6, 2019