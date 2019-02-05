Democrats Remain Seated as Trump Celebrates Low Unemployment Numbers for Minorities

Members of Congress wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest as US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump celebrated historic low unemployment numbers during his state of the Union address on Tuesday, but Congressional Democrats did not stand and applaud.

Cameras showed Democrats remaining in their seats after Trump highlighted that fact, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“African-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded,” Trump said.

American Urban Radio Network’s April Ryan also noted the Democrats’ behavior on Twitter.

