The Democrats in Congress are using their invited guests to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday to send a message about their priorities for this legislative session, including transgenders serving in the military, illegal immigration and gun control.

Politico, the Washington Post, U.S. News and World Report, and CNN reported on lawmakers and who they invited.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) invited mother and daughter Albertina Contreras Teletor and Yakelin Garcia Contreras, who were allegedly separated at the southern border with Mexico while trying to enter the United States.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will bring Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic controller who was temporarily furloughed during the recent partial government shutdown.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) invited Sajid Shahriar, a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) employee who protested during the partial government shutdown.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) asked Navy Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann, who is transgender, to attend the SOTU.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) asked Rita Lewis, who wants “pension reform” to join him at the SOTU.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) invited Nicole Smith-Holt, who wants “affordable” health care after her son died because he allegedly could not afford insulin for his diabetes.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Cameron Kasky to join him at the SOTU. Kasky has become an advocate for gun control.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is bringing Ana Maria Archila, the activist who confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (R-CA) invited Sandra Diaz, who allegedly worked at Trump’s golf course in New Jersey while an illegal immigrant, to attend the SOTU.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) invited Jin Park, the first so-called Dreamer to get a Rhodes scholarship. Park, a native of South Korea, got temporary protection from deportation through former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) is bringing a DACA college student, only named as Elias in his announcement, to SOTU.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter