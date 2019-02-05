Donald Trump Promises ‘Human Wall’ of Troops to Block Migrant Caravans

President Donald Trump promised Tuesday to keep a flood of migrants from the southern border by sending in more military forces.

“We will build a Human Wall if necessary,” Trump wrote. “If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!”

The Pentagon announced Sunday that they are sending 3,750 troops to help secure the border as additional caravans of migrants from Central American countries are making their way to the border.

One caravan of mostly migrants from Honduras has already swelled to over 12,000 migrants.