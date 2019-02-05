During her Democrat response to President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU), failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said House and Senate Democrats were ready to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Democrats stand ready to effectively secure our ports and borders,” Abrams said.

In a fact check by Breitbart News, Abrams’ statement is found to be incorrect, as House Democrats offered a border plan to Trump this month that phases out all immigration and border enforcement for illegal aliens trafficking children by the end of the year.

House Democrats have attached an immigration enforcement ban — first introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and supported by every Senate Democrat — to their proposed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget. The Democrats’ offer demands that all immigration enforcement end for any adult crossing the border with a child by the end of Fiscal Year 2019.

Rather than being held in detention for a period of time, those adults and the migrant children they trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border would be released immediately into the interior of the country thanks to the Democrat plan.

As Breitbart News reported, the House Democrat offer does not include any money to construct a wall, much less a barrier, at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it does provide about $502 million for “humanitarian concerns” – funding that illegal aliens and border crossers would have access to in the form of food, transportation, medical care, and housing.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.