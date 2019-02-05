Fact Check: Trump Is Right, Globalist Elites Live ‘Behind Walls and Gates’

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address (SOTU) on Tuesday evening, the president slammed the country’s political elite and donor class for supporting open borders for the nation while living “behind walls.”

“No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration,” Trump said. “Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls, and gates, and guards.”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, this is true as many of the country’s political elite and donor class advocate for mass illegal and legal immigration while living in gated communities, walled-off mansions, and behind enormous barriers designed to keep intruders out.

Most notably are the gates, walls, and fences surrounding the homes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D-NY), tech billionaire Bill Gates, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and former President Barack Obama.

PHOTOS: From Vatican Walls to Obama’s Fence, 20 Barriers Around the Worldhttps://t.co/oHkPOTwIzx — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 15, 2019

The Clintons enjoy a massive white security fence around their Chappaqua, New York, home where onlookers can barely get a glimpse of their house because of the widescale barrier.

Billionaire Bill Gates, who dishes out hundreds of thousands of dollars every election cycle to pro-mass immigration lawmakers, enjoys safety and security at his mansion off Lake Washington as it is surrounded not only by enormous gates but also a natural lake and tree barriers.

Outside Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Cambridge, Massachusettes, home stands an iron fence that surrounds not only her front entrance but her entire yard to keep pedestrians off her property.

