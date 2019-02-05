President Donald Trump lauded the “revolution in American energy” under his administration in his State of the Union address on Tuesday on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“We have unleashed a revolution in American energy — the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere the world,” Trump said. “And now, for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.”

Breitbart News’s fact check shows that Trump’s assessment is accurate.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) released its monthly statistical report in July, revealing the highest-ever production of U.S. crude oil and natural gas liquids in June.

Breitbart News reported: “During that month, production of crude oil hit 10.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), and production of natural gas liquids hit 4.2 million barrels per day, according to API.”

As Breitbart News has reported, the Trump administration has worked to reverse many Obama-era regulations that have hampered production of domestic energy on public lands and offshore.

