President Donald J. Trump correctly said during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that nearly five million Americans dropped off welfare during his administration, which serves as the lowest food stamp participation in nearly a decade.

Trump claimed that, under America’s skyrocketing economy, nearly five million Americans have left the country’s food stamp program.

Trump said:

Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for blue collar workers, who I promised to fight for, faster than anyone else. Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. The United States economy is growing almost twice as fast today as when I took office, and we are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world.

The most recent Department of Agriculture data in December found that more than 3.5 million Americans have left food stamps, otherwise known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In February 2017, after Trump took office, 42,134,301 Americans were receiving SNAP benefits. The most recent data found that 38,577,141 Americans continue to receive food stamp benefits.

SNAP enrollment data suggests that participation has continued to decline for over ten months.

President Donald Trump promised to transform America’s welfare programs and reduce American dependency on welfare during his inaugural address.