Watch: Kamala Harris Shakes Head After Trump Calls for Stopping Drug Cartels, Human Trafficking

President Trump had specifically called for the United States to commit to ending illegal immigration, as well as put coyotes, drug cartels, and human smugglers “out of business.” While others responded by standing and giving applause, Sen. Kamala Harris pursed her lips and shook her head in response to the president’s call to action.

President Donald Trump calls on Congress to put "the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business" Democrats refuse to stand or clap 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shakes her head in disagreement pic.twitter.com/6q2F9p2kdv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019

“Now, Republicans and Democrats must join forces again to confront an urgent national crisis,” said President Trump, “Congress has ten days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland, and secure are very dangerous southern border.”

“Now is the time for Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business,” continued the president.

Sen. Harris had recently announced her 2020 presidential bid, which was then followed up with a call to eliminate private health insurance, an issue that appears to be Sen. Harris’ more immediate priority, rather than securing the United States’ border.

