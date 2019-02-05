Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening (9 PM ET) before a joint session of Congress. Trump’s speech, which was scheduled for Jan. 29, was postponed because of the government shutdown.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate who is reportedly thinking about running for Georgia’s Senate seat in 2020, will give the response from Atlanta, Georgia. She will reportedly be surrounded by numerous activists. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, one of the leaders of the anti-Trump resistance, will deliver the Spanish-language response. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), will also deliver a response even though he is facing criticism for taking some of the spotlight off of Abrams. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the 2020 presidential candidate, delivered a prebuttal ahead of Trump’s address.

8:40 PM: Kavanaugh arrives:

8:30 PM: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives:

8:20 PM: The former Rep. weighs in:

We hear #POTUS will call for for civility tonight in the #SOTU— I’m all for it, @realDonaldTrump! Let’s see if it’s possible for you to give a speech without calling immigrants criminals, rapists, or terrorists, or to not refer to other nations as “sh*thole countries.” — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) February 6, 2019

8:10 PM: On CNN, Ocasio-Cortez, when asked if she is going in with an open mind after tweeting that people should watch “none” of Trump’s State of the Union speech, tries to have it both ways once again and says she’s open to listening to what Trump has to say. Her guest, Ana Maria Archila, says it still “painful” that Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court and she’ll be in the same room as Kavanaugh tonight.

8:05 PM:

@POTUS and I are honored to welcome our inspiring guests to join us at #SOTU. Each of them have a story – however painful, joyful, or hopeful – these stories bring all Americans together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 6, 2019

8:00 PM: Harris guffaws before starting her prebuttal. She says we are at an “inflection” point in the history of our nation. She hits on climate change, the “broken criminal justice system,” and racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia. She talks about healthcare and education being “fundamental rights.” She wants to fight for an America that welcomes refugees and immigrants. Harris says if last year’s remarks are any guide, we’re in store for a speech that seeks to “score political points by driving us apart.” She says Americans will hear “insincere appeals to unity.” Harris says don’t buy Trump’s claims that the economy is doing great. She mentions the federal workers who went 35 days without being paid during the government shutdown. Harris says “don’t forget the babies ripped from their parents’ arms” when Trump talks about the border wall. Harris says the “strength of our union has never been found in the walls we build.” She says it’s in the country’s “diversity” and “unity.”

7:45 PM: Republicans inviting Angel families to SOTU:

7:40 PM: Abrams ready to rip into Trump:

Stacey Abrams will take a swing at POTUS on the shutdown, per excerpts from prepared remarks: "The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people-but our values." — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) February 6, 2019

7:30 PM: Resistance Whiteout: Democrats wear white to SOTU:

Women in white: ⁦@AOC⁩ and Ana Maria Archila, who confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator during Kavanaugh hearings, ready for SOTU pic.twitter.com/TRqBiSo2LE — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) February 5, 2019

House Democratic women dressed in white for the #SOTU walk up the spiral staircase in the HVC —> pic.twitter.com/LMxC4CGJ83 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 5, 2019

House Democratic women wearing white for tonight's State of the Union. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/nnGh4IpBWt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 5, 2019