***Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening (9 PM ET) before a joint session of Congress. Trump’s speech, which was scheduled for Jan. 29, was postponed because of the government shutdown.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate who is reportedly thinking about running for Georgia’s Senate seat in 2020, will give the response from Atlanta, Georgia. She will reportedly be surrounded by numerous activists. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, one of the leaders of the anti-Trump resistance, will deliver the Spanish-language response. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), will also deliver a response even though he is facing criticism for taking some of the spotlight off of Abrams. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the 2020 presidential candidate, delivered a prebuttal ahead of Trump’s address.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates. All times eastern.

8:40 PM: Kavanaugh arrives:

8:30 PM: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives:

8:20 PM: The former Rep. weighs in:

8:10 PM: On CNN, Ocasio-Cortez, when asked if she is going in with an open mind after tweeting that people should watch “none” of Trump’s State of the Union speech, tries to have it both ways once again and says she’s open to listening to what Trump has to say. Her guest, Ana Maria Archila, says it still “painful” that Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court and she’ll be in the same room as Kavanaugh tonight.

8:05 PM:

8:00 PM: Harris guffaws before starting her prebuttal. She says we are at an “inflection” point in the history of our nation. She hits on climate change, the “broken criminal justice system,” and racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia. She talks about healthcare and education being “fundamental rights.” She wants to fight for an America that welcomes refugees and immigrants. Harris says if last year’s remarks are any guide, we’re in store for a speech that seeks to “score political points by driving us apart.” She says Americans will hear “insincere appeals to unity.” Harris says don’t buy Trump’s claims that the economy is doing great. She mentions the federal workers who went 35 days without being paid during the government shutdown. Harris says “don’t forget the babies ripped from their parents’ arms” when Trump talks about the border wall. Harris says the “strength of our union has never been found in the walls we build.” She says it’s in the country’s “diversity” and “unity.”

7:45 PM: Republicans inviting Angel families to SOTU:

7:40 PM: Abrams ready to rip into Trump:

7:30 PM: Resistance Whiteout: Democrats wear white to SOTU:

