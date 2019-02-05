Nancy Pelosi Invites Planned Parenthood President as SOTU Guest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen to be her guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

“As an immigrant, a mother, a doctor & the President of @PPFA, I am honored to attend #SOTU as the guest of @SpeakerPelosi, who is a staunch champion for women’s rights, immigrant rights, voting rights & universal access to health care throughout her career,” tweeted Wen:

Planned Parenthood said in a press statement:

Tonight, we expect President Trump to address abortion and reproductive rights – no doubt doubling down on the attacks we’ve seen over the last two years. Dr. Wen’s attendance is significant at a time when women’s reproductive rights are under constant threat, and is a symbolic reminder that majority of Americans support access to safe and legal abortion.

Wen added her organization “is proud to have Speaker Pelosi’s leadership of a pro-reproductive health House of Representatives.”

“And we look forward to working with her to advance a pro-women, pro-family, and pro-economy agenda that affirms health care as a fundamental human right, and women’s rights—and all people’s rights—as human rights,” she said.

In less than two weeks’ time, Democrats at both the federal and state level have shown the lengths to which they will go to protect the abortion lobby.

On Monday, Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), blocked a bill that would require babies born alive during abortion to receive reasonable medical care and transport to a hospital.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S. 130) to protect babies who have survived failed abortions. Sasse went to the floor of the Senate Monday to ask his colleagues to pass the bill by unanimous consent, but Democrats objected.

Last week, New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that denies “personhood” to unborn babies. Under the law, violence against an unborn child during a homicide is no longer criminally punishable.

In Virginia, a bill known as the Repeal Act, introduced by Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran and supported by Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, created a firestorm as it proposed to allow a woman to request an abortion even moments before birth.

Democrats in Rhode Island and Vermont have also proposed bills that would strip most restrictions on abortion and declare the procedure a “fundamental right.”

A recent Marist poll, however, found 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”