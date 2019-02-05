SOTU: Trump Salutes Buzz Aldrin for Planting Flag on the Moon

President Donald Trump honored famed NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

“In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the moon,” the president began. “Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag: Buzz Aldrin.”

“This year American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets. In the 20th century, America saved freedom, transformed science, and redefined the middle-class standard of living for the entire world to see,” he added.

Aldrin, wearing an American flag-themed tie, stood up to salute the president.