Trump: ‘All Children – Born and Unborn – Are Made in the Holy Image of God’

President Donald Trump called upon Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit late-term abortion past the time when science has shown an unborn baby can feel pain.

“Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life,” the president said during his State of the Union Address Tuesday evening. “And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”

Trump contrasted the “beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child” with the “chilling displays” of New York legislators after Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that denies “personhood” to unborn babies and makes abortion on demand a fundamental right.

“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth,” the president said. “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world.”

Similarly, Trump observed, “[W]e had the case of the Governor of Virginia where he stated he would execute a baby after birth.”

The president referenced the Virginia bill known as the Repeal Act, introduced by Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran and supported by Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam. The legislation created a firestorm as it proposed to allow a woman to request an abortion even moments before giving birth.

Democrats in Rhode Island and Vermont have also proposed bills that would strip most restrictions on abortion and declare the procedure a “fundamental right.”

A recent Marist poll, however, found 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”