Trump: Cancer Survivor Grace Eline ‘a Great Inspiration to Everyone’

President Donald Trump introduced ten-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline at his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, hailing the young survivor as a “great inspiration to everyone.”

“Tonight, I am also asking you to join me in another fight that all Americans can get behind — the fight against childhood cancer,” said President Trump, who then introduced cancer survivor Grace Eline.

“Joining Melania in the gallery this evening is a very brave ten-year-old girl, Grace Eline,” said the president.

Grace could be seen beaming from the gallery as she was met with a standing ovation and applause. The young cancer survivor had been diagnosed with brain cancer last May and began aggressive treatment.

“Every birthday, since she was four, Grace asked her friends to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. She did not know that one day she might be a patient herself,” continued the president.

“That’s what happened. Last year, Grace was diagnosed with brain cancer. Immediately, she began radiation treatment. At the same time, she rallied her community and raised more than $40,000 for the fight against cancer.”

“When Grace completed treatment last fall, her doctors and nurses cheered — they loved her, they still love her — with tears in their eyes as she hung up a poster that read, ‘last day of chemo,'” said the president, who then told Grace that she is an inspiration to all.

“Thank you very much, Grace, you are a great inspiration to everyone in this room,” said the president to Grace, who had recently finished the radiation portion of her cancer treatment.

Last October, the American Childhood Cancer Organization named Grace a Gold Ribbon Hero, who the organization calls “strong and courageous” and a “generous and giving individual with a passion to help others and brighten their days.”

