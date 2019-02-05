Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared to fake a phone call on Tuesday in an attempt to avoid answering a reporter’s question regarding a resurfaced sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D-VA).

An unidentified woman has come forward in recent days alleging Fairfax made unwanted advancements on her during the 2004 Demoncrat National Convention. He has denied the allegation and threatened to take “appropriate legal action against those attempting to spread this defamatory and false allegation.”

In the first of two encounters that Daily Caller congressional reporter Henry Rodgers had with Sanders, the potential presidential nominee is seen ignoring a question on whether he believes Fairfax’s accuser. After a second attempt to get the Vermont Independent to respond, his administrative director Jacob Gillison tells that reporter: “He can’t right now. We’re discussing something right now.” Sanders manages to evade a third question about the accusation by entering into a crowded elevator.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will not say if he believes VA Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax’s accuser… pic.twitter.com/zU69QSzXGD — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

Roughly one hour later, Rodgers is seen once again confronting Sanders, who appears to be talking on his cell phone. “Do you believe Justin Fairfax’s accuser?” he asks the senator. Sanders ignores the question and instead asks the person on the line the time of a meeting — or so it seemed.

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser… WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

Seconds later, Sanders angrily demands the reporter to stop following him. “Excuse me!” Sanders shouts at Rodgers. “Stop following me around.”

During the brief exchange, Sanders pulls his phone away from his ear, which does not appear to display any indication of an ongoing call.

“You’re not on the phone,” exclaims Rodgers, prompting the flustered senator to draw the phone nearer to his face.

Sanders then points to the opposite direction, signaling that he wants the reporter to leave him alone.

“I’m asking you a question,” Rodgers says. Sanders, once more, refuses to respond and instead continues walking away from the reporter.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the accuser has reportedly retained law firm Katz Marshall & Banks, who represented Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor that accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting more than three decades ago.

Fairfax is fighting back against the allegation, hinting that Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) is responsible for the resurfacing of the claim to prevent his own ouster after a racist photo in his 1984 yearbook emerged. The governor faces bipartisan calls to resign over the photo, who shows him and another individual in blackface and KKK attire.

The alleged incident involving Fairfax purportedly occurred during the 2004 Democrat National Convention. To date, the allegation remains uncorroborated.