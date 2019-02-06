Delingpole: No ‘Climate Change’ in SOTU; Leftists Apopleptic

The left is furious that President Trump’s State of the Union address failed to mention the single most important issue in the history of mankind: climate change.

And not a single mention of climate change in the State of the Union. Shameful. https://t.co/LVuP2Dy4lP — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 6, 2019

It’s so furious, in fact, that it has had to invent a whole new insult to capture the magnitude of its rage against the people it used to call “deniers.”

People claim Trump said not one word about climate change but that's false. He celebrated the US being the world's "No. 1" oil and gas producer. And the house cheered – they cheered for the knowing destabilization of the planet. Don't call them deniers, they are arsonists. — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) February 6, 2019

They chanted USA USA. The kind of arsonists who hang around the fire to watch it burn — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) February 6, 2019

Yeah! Lock up the guys who run the companies that warm your homes, power your air con, fuel your cars, recharge your lap tops, heat your food. That’ll work…

Meanwhile, in the real world, nature appears to be ignoring all the experts who said that unless we acted yesterday the world would turn into a boiling orb of molten hell.

January snow cover has been above normal for 11 out of the last 12 years, because cold Arctic air is intruding further and further south. The exact opposite of what climate scientists predicted. https://t.co/SJwgiOgEm9 pic.twitter.com/3jPyq28eY4 — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) February 6, 2019

There’s a word that captures President Trump’s skeptical position on climate change far, far better than the word “arsonists” does.

#Winning.