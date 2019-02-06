Delingpole: No ‘Climate Change’ in SOTU; Leftists Apopleptic

The left is furious that President Trump’s State of the Union address failed to mention the single most important issue in the history of mankind: climate change.

It’s so furious, in fact, that it has had to invent a whole new insult to capture the magnitude of its rage against the people it used to call “deniers.”

Yeah! Lock up the guys who run the companies that warm your homes, power your air con, fuel your cars, recharge your lap tops, heat your food. That’ll work…

Meanwhile, in the real world, nature appears to be ignoring all the experts who said that unless we acted yesterday the world would turn into a boiling orb of molten hell.

There’s a word that captures President Trump’s skeptical position on climate change far, far better than the word “arsonists” does.

#Winning.

