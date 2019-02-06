Democrat Judiciary Committee Members Silent on Justin Fairfax Accuser

Breitbart News reached out to the ten Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to ask if they believe Dr. Vanessa Tyson, the woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Col. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004. None of the lawmakers responded to Breitbart News’s request for comment.

Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who outed Christine Blasey Ford as the woman who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when the two were in high school and led the charge against his confirmation to the United States Supreme Court, is one of the lawmakers who did not respond.

The other Democrats who did not respond are Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) — the official tipped to replace the state’s Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after a racist photo in his medical yearbook emerged, is denying recently resurfaced sexual assault allegations from 2004. The alleged incident, which was reported by Big League Politics over the weekend, is said to have occurred during the 2004 Democrat National Convention. As WUSA9 reports, the Washington Post has not corroborated the claims, which the paper has been looking into for months.

A reporter with the Daily Caller tweeted that he asked more than ten Democrats on Capitol Hill about believing the woman accuser, reporting that none would answer his question.

“NOW: I have asked around 10 Democratic Senators if they believe Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser. None of them will comment, some say they have not heard the news,” the reporter tweeted:

Fairfax’s anonymous accuser has since been identified as Tyson, an associate professor at Scripps College. Her bio on the school’s website states, “Vanessa Tyson will be on leave for the academic year.”

According to the Associated Press, the woman has retained Washington, DC, law firm Katz Marshall & Banks and is consulting with the firm about next steps, citing a person close to the legal team who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of the firm’s founding partners, Debra Katz, represented Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the allegation and later was confirmed to the court.

NBC reported that Fairfax used profanity in a private meeting on Monday:

NBC News has learned that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax used profane language in a private meeting Monday night while referring to his accuser, Dr. Vanessa Tyson. Two sources tells [sic] us Fairfax said of Tyson: “Fuck that bitch.” — @GeoffRBennett & @jonallendc

Fairfax has denied the charges.

