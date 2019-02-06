President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s investigation of the president’s finances.

“He’s just a political hack that’s trying to build a name for himself,” Trump said when asked by reporters about Schiff’s announcement of the investigation earlier Wednesday.

Schiff said that he would investigate Trump for contacts between Russia and other foreign interests and ordered congressional interview transcripts sent to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump said that Schiff had “no basis” for his investigation, noting that he felt unfairly targeted by Democrats.

“It’s called presidential harassment and it’s unfortunate and it really does hurt our country,” Trump said.

The president commented on the investigation after nominating Treasury Department official David Malpass to be president of the World Bank at the White House.

On Tuesday, Trump warned in his State of the Union address that Democrats should stay away from politically charged investigations.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he said. “It just doesn’t work that way.”

