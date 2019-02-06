Donald Trump Announces 2020 Campaign Rally in El Paso, Texas

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced plans for a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

The February 11 rally will take place just days after the president presented a State of the Union address reaffirming his commitment to delivering on his promise for border security.

“As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso,” campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner said in a statement.

The president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Twitter that the rally will be held less than 1000 feet from the border fence in El Paso.

Join @realDonaldTrump in El Paso, Texas Monday, Feb 11, 2019. This rally will be held less than 1000 feet from the successful border fence that keeps El Paso safe!

The president referred to El Paso on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

“The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime — one of the highest in the country and considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities,” he said. “Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities.”

This will be the seventh political rally that the president has conducted in Texas, according to the campaign. The rally will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum.

“President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day,” Glassner said.