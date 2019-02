President Donald Trump plans to speak on Wednesday to the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The president vowed during his State of the Union address on Tuesday to “destroy the remnants” of the Islamic State (ISIS).

“When I took office, ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria. Today, we have liberated virtually all of that territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty killers,” he said.

The speech will take place at the State Department.