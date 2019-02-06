The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a grievance on Wednesday with the State Bar of Texas over Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 1986 claim on her Texas Bar registration card that her race is American Indian.

The claim appears to be made in Warren’s own handwriting.

The story that Warren claimed in her 1986 Texas Bar registration card that her race is American Indian was first reported in The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Late Wednesday a spokesperson for the State Bar of Texas confirmed to Breitbart News that Warren did claim her race was American Indian in that 1986 bar registration card, and provided Breitbart News with a copy of that card.

“This letter is to alert your office of false claims made by Texas-barred attorney, Elizabeth Warren. Attorney Warren was admitted to the Texas bar on April 11, 1986 and her Bar Card Number is 20885410 with a current status of ‘Inactive,’ ” Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairman of the RNC, wrote the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel of the State Bar of Texas in a letter that was delivered by certified mail on Wednesday.

“Attorney Warren should be disciplined for lying and failing to correct a misrepresentation she made on her Texas Bar registration card. The Washington Post obtained a copy of Attorney Warren’s Texas Bar registration card. On April 18, 1986, Attorney Warren registered for the Texas bar and made a misrepresentation that she was “American Indian” on a section titled “Race,’ ” McDaniel continued, adding:

According to the Texas Disciplinary Rules Of Professional Conduct, rule 8.01: An applicant for admission to the bar, a petitioner for reinstatement to the bar, or a lawyer in connection with a bar admission application, a petition for reinstatement, or a disciplinary matter, shall not: (a) knowingly make a false statement of material fact; or (b) fail to correct a misapprehension known by the person to have arisen in the matter, or knowingly fail to respond to a lawful demand for information from an admission, reinstatement, or disciplinary authority, except that this rule does not require disclosure of information otherwise protected by Rule 1.05.

“Attorney Warren is now apologizing for misrepresenting herself as an ‘American Indian’ or Native American throughout her career. It has now been thirty-three (33) years since she made this representation to the Texas Bar and has never made an attempt to correct her registration card. Therefore it is clear that Attorney Warren lacked the “Good Moral Character” required for admission to the Texas Bar and should be disciplined for her three (3) decades of untruthfulness,” McDaniel concluded.

You can read the complete letter here.

“The document the Post has as Elizabeth Warren’s registration card is correct. I will send you a copy,” Amy Starnes, public information director for the State Bar of Texas, emailed Breitbart News late Wednesday.



