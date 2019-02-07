Donald Trump: Democrat Scandals ‘Killing the Great State of Virginia’

President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to the ongoing Democrat scandals in the State of Virginia.

“Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia,” he wrote on Twitter in response to the growing scandals.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring are both facing a blackface scandal. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is facing accusations of sexual assault.

The New York Post featured all three on the cover with the headline “Virginia is for Losers.”

All three remain in office despite calls for them to resign.

“If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken,” Trump wrote. “Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020!”