Donald Trump: Investigating Democrats Going ‘Nuts’

President Donald Trump expressed frustration Thursday at the new investigations into his personal finances launched by Democrats.

“Unlimited presidential harassment,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts.'”

Congressman Adam Schiff, now the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced Wednesday his intent to launch new and renewed investigations of the president.

The investigations include:

(1) The scope and scale of the Russian government’s operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government’s response, during and since the 2016 election; (2) The extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Donald Trump’s campaign, transition, administration, or business interests, in furtherance of the Russian government’s interests; (3) Whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates; (4) Whether President Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation, inducement, manipulation, pressure, or coercion, or have sought to influence U.S. government policy in service of foreign interests; and (5) Whether any actors – foreign or domestic – sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters, including those in the Congress.

“The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government,” Trump complained on Twitter.

Other Congressional committees now led by Democrats plan to launch similar investigations. Democrats have at least 85 different targets for investigating President Trump and his family, Axios noted in November.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Trump concluded. “It should never be allowed to happen again!”

