Ed Markey on Green New Deal: ‘This Is the New Climate Democracy — of the People, by the People, for the Planet’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (L) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) (R) hug each other as other Congressional Democrats look on during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. Sen. Markey and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez held a news conference to unveil their Green …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), a longtime climate change zealot and cosponsor with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of the Green New Deal resolution unveiled on Thursday, tweeted his enthusiasm for a plan that he called “the new climate democracy.”

The resolution, which is not legally binding, calls for a sweeping transformation of the U.S. economy and American lifestyle–from ending air travel to retrofitting every building in the country to make them eco-friendly, guaranteeing jobs and health care.

Markey tweeted that the deal is “the new era of climate action”:

Markey cited “dark” coal mines in a tweet promoting solar power:

In keeping with the inexplicable talking point that there is a connection between climate change and one’s income, Markey added “wealth inequality” as a reason the Green New Deal is needed:

.