First Lady Planning Opioid Crisis Talk with Colombia’s First Lady

WASHINGTON, DC — First Lady Melania Trump has a plan to talk with the first lady of Colombia about the opioid crisis during a White House visit Wednesday.

Director of National Drug Control Policy Jim Carroll told Mrs. Trump in a Thursday briefing that he and Associate Director of the National Cocaine Coordination Group (NCCG) Andrew Coffey met with Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez during a recent trip to that country.

The first lady acknowledged the Colombian president’s upcoming visit to the U.S. and added that the first lady of Colombia Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval will be visiting along with her husband.

“I have a plan to talk with her about the crisis of opioids,” Mrs. Trump told the Office of National Drug Control Policy group during Thursday’s briefing.

Carroll thanked the first lady and her husband and said the group would see them “next week on that issue as well.”

President and First Lady Trump will welcome their counterparts from Colombia on Wednesday, February 13.

“President Trump and President Duque will build upon the strong partnership that exists between their nations in pursuit of a more prosperous, secure, and democratic Western Hemisphere,” a statement from the White House press secretary read. “The leaders expect to discuss their commitment to pro-growth policies, combating terrorism and illicit narcotic networks, strategic partnerships in regional security, and efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela.”

