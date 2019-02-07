National Prayer Breakfast Cheers Donald Trump’s Pro-Life Message

President Donald Trump championed the pro-life message at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, vowing to defend life.

“We must build a culture that cherishes the dignity and sanctity of innocent human life. All children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God,” he said. “Every life is sacred, and every soul is a precious gift from Heaven.”

Trump received a standing ovation from the audience and then quoted Jeremiah 1:5.

“As the Lord says in Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart,'” he said.

The president vowed to continue defending religious liberty, especially the right for faith-based adoption organizations.

“My administration is working to ensure that faith-based adoption agencies are able to help vulnerable children find their forever families while following their deeply held beliefs,” he said.

The president specifically welcomed Pastor Andrew Brunson to the breakfast. Turkey recently freed Brunson as a result of pressure from the Trump administration.

“It was a miracle!” Trump said. “Right?”

The president noted that on Saturday, Brunson would walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding.

“Wow! That’s great. Congratulations!” Trump added. “Was I invited? I don’t know. Was I invited?”

Brunson replied, “Yes.”

“Thank you,” Trump said.

