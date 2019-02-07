Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has retired as the leader of House Republicans but found a reason to return to the White House on Thursday.

Reporters spotted a bearded Ryan without a suit or a tie, wearing a blue collared shirt and a vest, shaking hands with people at the gate of the White House.

SPOTTED: Paul Ryan on White House grounds. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 7, 2019

Paul Ryan at the White House. No tie, no suit. Beard. pic.twitter.com/jTlRNz1B8G — Kristin Wilson Keppler (@TheOtherKeppler) February 7, 2019

White House aides told Breitbart News they had “no idea” why the former Speaker was at the White House, but one aide confirmed that he was not meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump complained last week that Ryan failed to deliver on his promise to get wall funding passed before he retired.

“Once he went lame duck it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed,” Trump said. “I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed.”