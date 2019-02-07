Poll: 93% Say Those Making $500,000 Should Not Pay More Taxes

A Job Creators Network/ScottRasmussen.com Weekly Pulse poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans are against those who make $500,000 having to pay more in taxes.

A whopping 93 percent of respondents said a person making $500,000 a year should not be forced to pay more in taxes. The number increases to 96 percent when those polled were asked about those who make $150,000 a year.

“There is a lot of talk these days about making the rich ‘pay their fair share,’” said Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation, in a press release. “But in reality, people don’t know how to define rich and don’t support the idea that anyone should pay more than half their income in taxes.”



The polling numbers also found that 79 percent of Americans rated the economy as performing excellent, good, or fair under President Donald Trump. Another 79 percent said their personal finances were either excellent, good, or fair. A majority also strongly agreed that paying half of your income in taxes was too much.

“With so much uncertainty about incomes or fair tax rates, it’s easy for politicians and other public relations specialists to mold public opinion around vague slogans,” said pollster Scott Rasmussen.

Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, recently launched a new digital calculator that allows users to calculate the money they’ve saved over the year.

