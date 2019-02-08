President Donald Trump ridiculed House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff Friday for reports that he spent time with Fusion GPS Founder Glenn Simpson in Aspen.

“Now we find out that Adam Schiff was spending time together in Aspen with Glenn Simpson of GPS Fusion, who wrote the fake and discredited Dossier, even though Simpson was testifying before Schiff,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing a report by writer John Solomon in a column for The Hill.

Both men told Solomon that their encounter at the Aspen security conference was brief, despite photographs of the two together in July of 2018.

“The chairman did not have any pre-planned meeting with Glenn Simpson, and any conversation with him at the Aspen conference would have been brief and social in nature,” Schiff spokesman Patrick Boland said in a statement.

Trump dismissed the new and ongoing Russian collusion investigations as hoax.

“It is all a GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX, developed long before the election itself, but used as an excuse by the Democrats as to why Crooked Hillary Clinton lost the Election!” he said.

The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between “Trump” & Russia…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019