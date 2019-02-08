Donald Trump’s Doctor: President in ‘Very Good Health’

President Donald Trump’s Navy physician Sean Conley said that the president was in “very good health” after a physical on Friday.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond,” Conley said in a memo sent to White House reporters.

The physical, his second as President of the United States, was conducted at Walter Reed hospital on Friday afternoon.

Conley revealed in a memo that he and a board of specialists evaluated the president for four hours with a series of tests. He specified that the president was not under sedation or anesthesia at any point during the exam.

“The President is very grateful for the outstanding care he received today and he wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, enlisted and civilian staff who participated,” he said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Thursday told CNN that Trump was working on improving his diet.

“The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously,” he said.

In 2018, the president’s physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, delivered a detailed report on Trump’s physical and mental health and took multiple questions during a press conference with reporters.

“Are there a few things he could do to make himself a little healthier with the diet and exercise? Absolutely,” Jackson said at the time. “And he’s tracking that, I’m tracking that, and we’re working on that. But, overall, he has very, very good health. Excellent health.”