A Florida city commissioner has resigned her seat after she was accused of sexually harassing men by licking their faces and groping them.

Despite claiming she is totally innocent of the charges, Madeira Beach City Commissioner Nancy Oakley resigned on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

Oakley resigned after being fined $5,000 by the Florida Commission on Ethics and a public reprimand by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The commissioner had been under fire since 2017 when the ethics violation complaint was filed against her by a former city official who charged Oakley of sexually harassing him by licking his face and groping him during a public event.

The ethics complaint stated that Oakley licked City Manager Shane Crawford “up the side of his neck and face.” Crawford’s complaint added that Oakley groped his crotch and rear end. Crawford also said that Oakley threw a punch at a woman at the same event.

Crawford further alleged that he was not the only man who Oakley “licked” and that she repeated the act with other men over whom she felt she had authority. He also insisted that the licking often began after Oakley began drinking.

Oakley survived a recall effort in 2018 but did not run for re-election to her seat. She also noted that she plans to appeal the ethics violation ruling.

