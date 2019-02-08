Mike Pence Addresses U.S. Customs and Border Protection Employees

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Vice President Mike Pence will address U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees at 2:00 p.m. in the Port of Baltimore on Friday after briefing and touring the Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems Program (NII) Technology operations.

The vice president will attend a 1:15 p.m. briefing on NII Technology. Next, he will be given a tour of the NII facility at the Port of Baltimore and observe NII operations.

Pence will then address U.S. CBP employees at 2:00 p.m. before departing.

