“These Americans, Killed by Illegal Aliens, Had Dreams Too,” reads the photo poster Rep. Mo Brooks (AL) hung outside his D.C. office Friday.

His poster counters one displayed outside the office opposite, that of Socialist Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX). Brooks’office confirmed their intention to counter “deadly and dangerous open borders” advocacy of his across-the-hall neighbor. His office added, Castro’s “poster supports illegal alien amnesty regardless of how many American dead result from dangerous open borders policies.”

Brooks’ poster highlighted the urgent need for securing America’s border with the poster that memorializes Americans killed by illegal aliens.

The Americans killed by illegal aliens are: Jamiel Shaw Jr., Mollie Tibbetts, Pierce Corcoran, Shatavia Anderson, Tad Mattle, Tessa Tranchant and Allison Kunhardt, Grant Ronnebeck, and Sarah Root.

Castro’s poster proclaims, “Fighting for Texas Dreamers.”

The six images on it represent six foreign nationals brought illegally into the United States while minors.

“Socialist Democrats support open border policies that kill a minimum of 50 Americans every day, which is over 15,000 dead Americans every year,” Brooks said Friday. “Drug overdoses kill at least 70,000 Americans every year (a majority of these deaths are from cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other poisonous drugs, most of these poisonous drugs are illegally transported across America’s porous southern border).”

The Trump administration and first lady Melania Trump on Thursday brought increased attention to the massive and rapidly increasing opioid epidemic facing the United States. Mrs. Trump awarded youth fighting against drug abuse among their peers and received a briefing from the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“Over 2,000 illegal aliens were apprehended for homicides on American soil in fiscal year 2018 alone. In addition, illegal aliens average committing more than 100,000 crimes and 15,000 sexual assaults on American soil every year!” Brooks went on.

Angel families are those Americans who have been killed by illegal aliens. They were brought to national attention during the 2016 presidential election.

“Socialist Democrats deceive the public when they claim they are for ‘border security.’ Their actions prove that, to Socialist Democrats, the phrase ‘border security’ means securing illegal aliens in America once they cross the border,” said Brooks. “In sum, and as part of a political power grab, Socialist Democrats elevate illegal aliens over American citizens. I don’t. I put the lives and incomes of Americans first.”

