Trump Predicts North Korea ‘Economic’ Rocket Under Peace

President Donald Trump proclaimed high hopes Friday night for peace with North Korea that will lead to a different kind of rocket as U.S. officials left the nation.

The president predicted North Korea could become an “Economic Powerhouse,” one that becomes “a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

Trump had branded the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Little Rocket Man” and later told Fox News’s Sean Hannity it was part of a strategy to bring Kim to the table.

North Korea has been known to parade its missiles through the streets and has aggressively pursued a nuclear program. In the course of negotiations with the Trump administration, North Korea has not launched a missile since November 2017.

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

U.S. representatives left North Korea Friday, a fact revealed by the president himself: “My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un.”

Trump affirmed plans to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 and 28. “I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!” he added.

My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

“North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse,” President Trump went on. “He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

Trump first met with the North Korean leader last June in Singapore. The U.S. has fervently sought to negotiate the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula — a non-negotiable for the Trump administration. Talks between U.S. and North Korean officials have been up and down, but the small Asian nation has not launched a rocket.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.