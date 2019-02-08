Trump Predicts North Korea ‘Economic’ Rocket Under Peace

US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Washington, DC

President Donald Trump proclaimed high hopes Friday night for peace with North Korea that will lead to a different kind of rocket as U.S. officials left the nation.

The president predicted North Korea could become an “Economic Powerhouse,” one that becomes “a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

Trump had branded the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Little Rocket Man” and later told Fox News’s Sean Hannity it was part of a strategy to bring Kim to the table.

North Korea has been known to parade its missiles through the streets and has aggressively pursued a nuclear program. In the course of negotiations with the Trump administration, North Korea has not launched a missile since November 2017.

U.S. representatives left North Korea Friday, a fact revealed by the president himself: “My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un.” 

Trump affirmed plans to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 and 28. “I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!” he added. 

“North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse,” President Trump went on. “He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

Trump first met with the North Korean leader last June in Singapore. The U.S. has fervently sought to negotiate the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula — a non-negotiable for the Trump administration. Talks between U.S. and North Korean officials have been up and down, but the small Asian nation has not launched a rocket.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.

.