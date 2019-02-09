Donald Trump Mocks Democrats’ Embrace of ‘Green New Deal’: ‘Brilliant!’

President Donald Trump has mocked Democrats’ new radical policy, the “Green New Deal,” which calls for the elimination of fossil fuels in a decade, plus guaranteed income for all Americans “unwilling” to work.

The plan, introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, quickly gained the endorsement and co-sponsorship of several major presidential candidates, as well as eleven Senators and 67 House representatives.

Republicans are thrilled at the prospect of their rivals embracing a policy that promises to wipe out massive portions of the American economy, and the president is no exception.

Trump tweeted on Saturday evening: “I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal. It would be great for the so-called “Carbon Footprint” to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

The latter point — that no other country would follow America’s example — is crucial, because developing nations like China are rapidly outpacing the U.S. as a source of carbon emissions. They have resisted efforts by developed countries to impose uniform restrictions on fossil fuel use, arguing that they deserve the opportunity to grow their economies and liberate their citizens from poverty, just as industrialized countries did in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Republicans have already begun attacking Democrats who have embraced the Green New Deal.

For example, CNBC reports that Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) launching her campaign on Saturday with a statement noting her support for the Green New Deal: “The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle-class.”

