President Donald Trump taunted Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she officially announced Saturday her decision to run for president in 2020.

Despite Warren’s 1986 State Bar of Texas card resurfacing last week with her race identified as “American Indian,” she pushed forward with her presidential campaign announcement.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore?”

Earlier Saturday, the Trump campaign said that Warren was “exposed as a fraud.”

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” said Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump appeared ready to run against Warren in 2020.

“See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!” he said.