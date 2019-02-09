House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy painted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failure to reprimand anti-Semitic Democrats as “supportive” of them on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot.

Host and Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle asked McCarthy about the emergence of anti-semitic comments and actions among congressional Democrats.

McCarthy has been working to get Democrats to stand up to some of their members making anti-Semitic comments. He pointed to “what some of the new Democrat members have been saying and attacking when it comes to people of the Jewish faith and others, it’s anti-semitic, their words and their language.”

New Democrat member of congress Rashida Tlaib (MI) attacked pro-Israel Americans as having duel loyalty just days into 2019. Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) have attempted to counter claims that they are anti-Semitic. However, in November 2012 Omar tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel.”

Democrat members have also supported a boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) initiative against Israel. Senate Democrats have supported the movement as well, including six of the seven Senate Democrats running for president in 2020.

“Nancy Pelosi has not said a word,” he pointed out. “So that means she’s supportive of these actions.”

McCarthy said he’s seen Pelosi given the opportunity to stand up to anti-Semitism among Democrat members, to “say it is wrong and put them on a different course.”

“If she does not do something, we will take action on the floor,” McCarthy revealed.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook