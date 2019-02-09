‘Green New Deal’ Excludes LGBTQ Americans

The “Green New Deal” introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) last Thursday dwells on the plight of various oppressed groups, but somehow fails to mention lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Americans.

The “Green New Deal” legislation asserts that

climate change, pollution, and environmental destruction have exacerbated systemic racial, regional, social, environmental, and economic injustices (referred to in this preamble as ‘‘systemic injustices’’) by disproportionately affecting indigenous peoples, communities of color, migrant communities, deindustrialized commu- nities, depopulated rural communities, the poor, low-income workers, women, the elderly, the unhoused, people with disabilities, and youth (referred to in this preamble as ‘‘frontline and vulnerable communities’’);

It also declares that one of its goals is

to promote justice and equity by stopping current, preventing future, and repairing historic oppression of indigenous peoples, communities of color, migrant communities, deindustrialized communities, depopulated rural communities, the poor, low-income workers, women, the elderly, the unhoused, people with disabilities, and youth (referred to in this resolution as ‘‘frontline and vulnerable communities’’);

However, among all the various groups mentioned, Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal somehow omitted the LGBT community.

Breitbart News noted the omission in its first report on the Green New Deal: “(Note: the legislation fails to mention — even once — the historic oppression of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities. This is a homophobic and transphobic document.)”

The left-wing Media Matters for America took this author to task Saturday for pointing out the omission, calling the criticism “disingenuous.”

However, the supposed media watchdog — which operates as a “charity” despite advocating for Democratic Party positions and politicians and attacking conservatives — did not dispute the fact of the omission.

