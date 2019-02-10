Exclusive — Kevin McCarthy: Green New Deal Will Hurt Middle Class

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted Democrats’ Green New Deal would hurt the middle class and isn’t based on science during a Breitbart News Saturday SiriusXM Patriot interview.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle asked McCarthy for his take on the Green New Deal, what it would do to the American economy, and the battle against socialism as a whole.

“I hope your listeners are reading what this Green New Deal would do,” said McCarthy. “The damage it would do to the middle class, the damage it would do to our economy and it’s not even a bill.”

He pointed to the 2020 frontrunners supporting the proposal. “Going to zero emission, tell me how are you going to have cars, how would you have planes, how would you have jobs? The people it’s going to hurt is the middle class. You’re going to have to redo every building within the next ten years.”

McCarthy pointed to the new freshman Democrats who refer to themselves as Democratic Socialists. “What I see going forward to the next election is that socialism versus the freedoms we’ve understood this country to stand for and it goes against pretty much the core of what we believe.”

President Donald Trump made a point of declaring that America would never be a socialist nation as he gave the State of the Union address last week.

He said they take away almost every economic driver “without even using science” and predicted the middle class would not be able to survive.

The minority leader urged people to engage, to call their member of Congress and voice their opinions. “Tell them what you’re expecting to see happen,” said McCarthy, who pointed to calls from Democrats for a 70 percent tax rate. “Now is the time for anybody sitting back to get engaged in the political process.”

