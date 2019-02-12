Nolte: Journalists Bully Bloomingdale’s into Banning ‘Fake News’ T-Shirts

An online gang of journalists showed how little respect they have for free speech and expression by bullying Bloomingdale’s into banning a “Fake News” T-shirt.

Allison Kaden, a so-called journalist for New York City’s CW affiliate PIX11, launched the fascist charge with a tweet that said, “Hey @Bloomingdales. This isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communities.”

Hey @Bloomingdales, this isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communties. pic.twitter.com/NedoHMAZfs — Allison Kaden (@akadennews) February 10, 2019

Almost immediately, Bloomingdale’s caved to the BlueCheck Mafia. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we apologize for any offense we may have caused,” the store mewled. “We take this feedback very seriously and are working quickly to remove this t-shirt. Again, thank you for taking the time to alert us”:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we apologize for any offense we may have caused. We take this feedback very seriously and are working quickly to remove this t-shirt. Again, thank you for taking the time to alert us. — Bloomingdale's (@Bloomingdales) February 11, 2019

The Baltimore Sun’s Pamela Wood quickly joined the mob to make damn sure this ban of free expression remains banned.

“Apologizing ‘for any offense we may have caused’ is not a sincere apology,” Wood sniffed. “This is not about journalists’ hurt feelings. This is about damage done to our democracy when your brand joins in perpetuating and celebrating the idea of ‘fake news.’ Please try again.”

Hi, @bloomingdales. Apologizing "for any offense we may have caused" is not a sincere apology. This is not about journalists' hurt feelings. This is about damage done to our democracy when your brand joins in perpetuating and celebrating the idea of "fake news." Please try again. — Pamela Wood (@pwoodreporter) February 11, 2019

Keith Olbermann also jumped all over Bloomingdale’s.

“What the eff is this, Bloomindales?” he said in a tweet that has apparently been deleted.

And here’s a national news personality getting in on it. So I’ll wait for your clarification and apology now. pic.twitter.com/JURrGTdatp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2019

This is the same media that call President Trump thin-skinned and accuse him of being a threat to the First Amendment.

Whatever happened to If you don’t like, don’t buy it, or listen to it, or watch it?

Unfortunately, this is the just the latest example of these fascists who pose as journalists seeking to blacklist ideas and ban free expression.

Every day, the establishment media strive to blacklist, silence, and de-platform people and ideas they disagree with.

Instead of blocking people on Twitter who taunt them with “Learn To Code,” so-called journalists turn these people into Twitter and demand they be banned. CNN spent weeks bullying every social media platform in the world to blacklist InfoWars’ Alex Jones.

But don’t you dare call the media the enemy of the people.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.