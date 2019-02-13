A partial transcript is as follows:

REP. DEVIN NUNES: We’re going to work with the [House] Judiciary Committee and the [House] Oversight Committee, Sean, to ensure that this investigation into FISA abuse and other matters continues. The good thing is we got through about 15 interviews last year, the task for did, you covered it extensively on your show. We are going to continue to call people in for interviews. Just last week, the new chairman of the committee said that he is going to reopen the Russia investigation. We offered about a dozen subpoenas of people that we wanted to subpoena. We don’t expect for them to subpoena the people that we want, but at every attempt that we can, at every opportunity that we get, we will make attempts to subpoena these people to come in and speak. We will also ask for people to voluntarily come in and speak. Look, we need the new attorney general to get in there and then we will be making criminal referrals on many people who lied to Congress and did other bad things.

SEAN HANNITY: Does that mean we can be expecting pre-dawn raids with amphibious vehicles, frogmen, SWAT teams of 27, all of this to arrest one guy on a process crime? Is that what’s going to happen to Democrats? In other words, aren’t there a list of well-known people that served in the Obama administration that lied under oath?

REP. NUNES: I’m not asking anyone to be Roger Stone’d, which I think is now a verb, now. But, I am expecting people to be held accountable. If you’re going to bust people for lying to Congress, then we need to bust everyone for lying to Congress. Look, we’re just the House side. My guess is on the Senate side there are many people that some of the same people probably lied over there, so they should also be doing the same.