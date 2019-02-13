Donald Trump Meets Colombia President to Discuss Future of Venezuela

President Donald Trump met with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the White House on Wednesday, demonstrating united opposition to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro refusing to give up power.

“We fight all over the world, and then you look at what happens right on our front door,” Trump said. “I don’t like seeing it, I’m not happy about it.”

Trump expressed support for Venezuela Interim President Juan Guaido, praising his courage for continuing to oppose Maduro.

When asked if he would send 5,000 troops to Colombia, as noted on National Security advisor John Bolton’s notepad, Trump replied, “I never talk about that. … We’ll see.”

Marquez thanked the president for working to get more aid to the starving Venezuelan people despite Maduro’s attempt to block it.

“Obstructing the access of humanitarian aid is a crime against humanity,” he said in a message to Maduro.

The two presidents were joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Colombian First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval.