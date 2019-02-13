Donald Trump Thanks MSNBC for ‘No Collusion’ Report

President Donald Trump sent rare praise to MSNBC after it reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Thank you to MSNBC!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a video clip of the report:

The president first picked up on remarks from Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr on Sunday, indicating that the committee had found no collusion in the campaign with Russia.

“Is anybody really surprised by this?” he asked on Twitter.

NBC’s report found that Democrats did not dispute Burr’s characterization of the investigation.

The Senate investigation has lasted two years and is now nearing conclusion:

