Los Angeles: Companies Must Disclose NRA Ties for City Contracts

On Tuesday the Los Angeles City Council voted to require companies to disclose National Rifle Association (NRA) ties in order to be eligible for city contracts.

The council’s vote was 14-0

The Los Angeles Times reports that the new ordinance means contractors that wish to work with the city must not only release their ties but any ties “their subsidiaries have with the NRA” as well.

JUST IN: Los Angeles passes law requiring companies to disclose NRA ties if they want city contracts https://t.co/ujwDJKlFvV pic.twitter.com/vlZMvM1Qyt — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2019

The ordinance requiring companies to reveal NRA ties was sponsored by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who believes the NRA perpetuates mass shootings by standing in the way of more gun control. O’Farrell said, “[The NRA has] been a road block to gun safety reform at every level of government now for several decades.”

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, gun confiscation laws, a requirement that would-be gun buyers get a gun safety certificate from the state, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on campus carry, a “good cause” stipulation on concealed carry permit issuance, a purchase limit of one long gun a month, and controls on ammunition, which limit Californians to buying their bullets from state-approved vendors. Yet California witnesses some of the most high profile shootings in our nation year after year after year.

O’Farrell did not say what additional gun controls he wants, gun controls that would stop mass shooters from carrying out their evil deeds. Nor did explain how the NRA’s fight against infringing law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights contributes to high profile attacks.

Nevertheless, he found many allies in his anti-NRA push. Women Against Gun Violence’s Margot Bennett said, “Let’s take a look at who we’re doing businesses with who is doing business with the NRA.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.