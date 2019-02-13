Nancy Pelosi: Democrats Ensure ‘Beauty of God’s Creation Is Protected’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday that Democrats ensure “the beauty of God’s creation is protected” while announcing the names of House Democrats selected to serve on several committees.

Pelosi revealed Tuesday morning that the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee picked several Democrat members of Congress to serve on the Budget, Ethics, and Natural Resources committees for the current session of Congress, saying that Democrats work hard to protect “God’s creation” and “faithfully” honor the American people.

“Their deep experience and proven strategic leadership will be vital as Democrats work to ensure our budgets reflect our values as a nation, the beauty of God’s creation is protected, the Congress faithfully honors the people’s trust and transparency and ethics are returned to Washington,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The Democrat House Speaker revealed that the following members of Congress would serve on the Budget, Ethics, and Natural Resources committees:

Committee on Budget Congressman Jim Cooper of Tennessee

Congressman Scott Peters of California

Congressman Albio Sires of New Jersey Committee on Ethics Congressman Ted Deutch of Florida, Chair

Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York

Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. of New Jersey

Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota

Congresswoman Susan Wild of Pennsylvania Committee on Natural Resources Congressman Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania Committee on Rules Congressman Mark DeSaulnier of California

Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado

As Pelosi announces more names of House Democrats chosen for committee assignments, she and other House Democrat leaders agreed to keep one left-wing Democrat congresswoman on a committee despite her recent antisemitic remarks suggesting that pro-Israel lawmakers are motivated by money.

Pelosi and other House Democrat leaders condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks, but let the freshman Democrat keep her committee assignments— including her assignment to the House Foreign Relations Committee— despite widespread criticism from lawmakers and Jewish organizations.